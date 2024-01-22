IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $11,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IMAX by 172.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

