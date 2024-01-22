Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PI. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a positive rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.38.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $3,110,202.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,002,454.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 6,565 shares worth $535,798. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Impinj by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Impinj by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.