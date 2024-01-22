Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.

Infinera Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 1.58. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

