Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires 23,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) Director Cathy Singer bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,831.00.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

OSK stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,363. The company has a market cap of C$932.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Osisko Mining Company Profile



Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

