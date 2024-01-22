Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Insider Buys £9,840 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Colleen McHugh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,520.68).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.45. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

