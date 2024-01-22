Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Sells $54,522.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $54,522.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Amin Sabzivand sold 102 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEZL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.81. 122,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $209.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 33.78%.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

Further Reading

