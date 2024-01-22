Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,034 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 1.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $45,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

