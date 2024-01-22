International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore

Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $171.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

