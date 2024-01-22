International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.20

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.20 and last traded at $172.20, with a volume of 15972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

