International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in International Paper by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. 1,696,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,470. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

