International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Major Shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. Buys 2,268,256 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 5.2 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 128,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.17. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

