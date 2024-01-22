Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.92 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $10.79 or 0.00026576 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.92 billion and $98.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,669,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,852,885 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

