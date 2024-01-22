Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$15.00 target price by stock analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.
In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
