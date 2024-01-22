Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 6,918 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

NVO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

