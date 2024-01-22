Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.62. The company had a trading volume of 388,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,557. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

