Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 435 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,159,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

GEHC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.