Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.40.

COST traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $695.88. 1,136,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $698.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,245,644 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

