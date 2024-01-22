Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. 923,274 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

