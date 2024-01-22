Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 496 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,939. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $381.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.59 and a 200-day moving average of $351.32.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

