Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 215,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $22.93.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.