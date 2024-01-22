Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 388,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $22.96.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 179,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 438,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 94,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.