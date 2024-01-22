Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.04. 105,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

