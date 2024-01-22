Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,486. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

