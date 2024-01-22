Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0541 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

