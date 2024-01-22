Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0541 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.