Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. 19,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,018. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.