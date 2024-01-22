Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. 19,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,018. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

