Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.14. 320,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

