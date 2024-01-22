Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.31. 282,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after buying an additional 1,752,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,510,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

