Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSSX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. 8,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,410. Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.