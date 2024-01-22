Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

