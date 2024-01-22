Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 127,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.