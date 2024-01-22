Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.66

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 3848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.87.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $746.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

