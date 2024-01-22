Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.50

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 1025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,839,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,521,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

