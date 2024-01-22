Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.14

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 21792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.