IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 7.4%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 1,377,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,641,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.24.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IonQ by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 330,481 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 222.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

