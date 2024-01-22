Iris Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,357 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,099 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

