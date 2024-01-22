iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Decreased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,731. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

