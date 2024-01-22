iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 43,685 shares.The stock last traded at $53.71 and had previously closed at $54.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 314.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.