iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIAGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 43,685 shares.The stock last traded at $53.71 and had previously closed at $54.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 314.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

