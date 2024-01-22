iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.93

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 2065283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,883 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.