iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.42

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 161858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,415,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

