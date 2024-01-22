iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.18

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 512565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

