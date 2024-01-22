iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.89 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

