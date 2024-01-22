iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,302. The company has a market capitalization of $376.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.