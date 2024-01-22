iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,302. The company has a market capitalization of $376.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.84.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
