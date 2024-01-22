iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.68. 2,368,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.84. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $487.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

