iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,444. The firm has a market cap of $376.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $487.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

