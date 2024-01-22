iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lessened by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 172,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 197,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.76. 2,692,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

