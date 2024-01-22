iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. 786,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

