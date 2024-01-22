iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.64. 355,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

