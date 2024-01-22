iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 208,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 494,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

