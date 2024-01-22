iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.70

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 363094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 803,201 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,528,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 442,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.