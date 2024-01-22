iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.98

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 12984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $732.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

